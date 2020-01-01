“On May 23, the mother of a 14-year-old girl called the duty unit of Police Division No. 4 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Penza and said that on May 22, at about two in the afternoon, her daughter had left home and did not return.

Police officers organized a set of operational-search measures. Three hours after the receipt of the message, officers of the criminal investigation unit and the juvenile inspection found the girl’s body in a forest belt two hundred meters away from the store on Teplichnaya Street.

On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph “c” of part 2 of Article 105 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operational-search activities, police officers identified the alleged offender and detained a resident of the village of Zasechnoye, Penzensky District, born in 1978, on suspicion of committing the crime. Currently, law enforcement officers are working with him. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.