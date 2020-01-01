“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Republic of Adygea detained two citizens suspected of fraud.

According to the available information, the offenders called the director of a pharmacy in the Urban District of Lobnya, Moscow Region, introduced themselves as local prosecutors and reported that the organization’s pharmacist allegedly had sold to a client a drug without an appropriate prescription. For not bringing the entrepreneur to justice, one of the callers suggested transferring 20 thousand rubles to his phone number. After receiving the money, the men stopped getting in touch. The victim applied to the police.

An inquirer of the Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lobnya initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified and with the support of the Rosgvardia detained the suspects in the Republic of Adygea. During searches of their places of residence, three mobile phones were found and seized, a notebook with details of bank cards, subscriber numbers of victims and personal data of current prosecutors, as well as addresses of pharmacies located in the regions of the Russian Federation.

The detainees explained that information about employees of regional prosecutor’s offices was copied from the official websites of the Agency. The defendants cashed the money received by deceit and spent it on personal needs.

The involvement of the offenders in the commission of a similar crime in the Urban District of Balashikha, where the damage amounted to 25 thousand rubles, was established.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, operative-investigation steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the suspects’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.