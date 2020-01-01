“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained suspects of violating the rules of protection and use of mineral resources.

The investigators found that six local residents penetrated the territory of the jade field located in the Ermakovsky District. Using a circular saw and other equipment, they separated a monolith of semiprecious stone weighing more than ten tons from the array and tried to load it into a truck with the help of a winch.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers, using a helicopter, detained illegal miners when they were loading the stolen jade. It turned out that the suspects were engaged in mining without permits.

Based on this fact the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 255 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to experts in environmental management, the damage caused exceeds 11 million rubles.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.