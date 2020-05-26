“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, via video-conference, introduced to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Chukotka Autonomous District the new chief - Colonel of the Police Aleksandr Smirnov,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Minister noted that over the years of service in the Oryol and Novgorod regions, the Republic of Mari El and the Chuvash Republic, Aleksandr Smirnov had gained rich practical and managerial experience. Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that the organizational abilities, personal responsibility and professionalism of this leader would be necessary to carry out more ambitious tasks in his new region of service.

The Chukotka Autonomous District has its own specifics, resulting from the conditions of the Far North, it is characterized by a significant serviced territory. The Minister recalled that in March the President of the Russian Federation approved the “Fundamentals of state policy in the Arctic for the period until 2035”, and drew attention to the priorities in the field of ensuring public safety, including in the territory of Chukotka, which were defined by this document. Among them is the development of measures aimed at preventing and combating crimes related to the theft of budget funds allocated for the development of the Arctic zone. The Minister emphasized the fundamental importance of competent organization of activities in this area.

In addition, Vladimir Kolokoltsev outlined other priority tasks: “More activity is required in ensuring the recovery for material damage from economic crimes. It is necessary to keep under constant control the work on solving common crimes, including grave and especially grave ones, that encroach on the personal and property rights of citizens. A more systematic approach to documenting unlawful acts committed as part of an organized group or a criminal community is required.”

The Minister demanded to plan a set of additional measures in the field of crime prevention, including within the framework of the corresponding state program, and to pay attention to interaction with executive authorities and local self-government.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished the newly appointed Chief to quickly adapt and, with the support of his deputies and entrusted to him personnel, do everything necessary to ensure the rule of law in the Chukotka Autonomous District.

For reference

Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Smirnov was born in the Oryol Region, where he graduated from the departmental law institute and began his professional formation.

From 1999 to 2008, he worked in various positions in the Administration for Combating Organized Crime at the Internal Affairs Administration for the Oryol Region. Later he became Deputy Chief of the Division of the Operational Investigative Unit for criminal investigation.

Subsequently he headed the centers for countering extremism, first in the Internal Affairs Administration for the Oryol Region, then in the Internal Affairs Administration for the Novgorod Region.

He continued his service in the Republic of Mari El, where he supervised the activities of the entire criminal investigation bloc.

Over the past three years, he was Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic - the Chief of the police.