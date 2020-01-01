The head of one of Tyumen organizations applied to the regional MIA Administration with a statement of theft. The entrepreneur said that an unknown person contacted him, introduced himself as an employee of an IT company and offered an update of the software. The victim, believing the offender, granted him access to the enterprise system. The next day, he discovered that 200 thousand rubles had disappeared from the organization’s account.

Officers of the “K” Division of the regional police GA implemented a set of necessary operational-search measures, established the identity of the suspect, a resident of Tyumen born in 1993, and detained him. During the investigation it was established that the defendant purposefully got a job in the applicant’s organization and worked there for several weeks. During that time, he studied the available software in detail and managed to figure out a possibility of withdrawing money. In order to deceive the head of the organization and gain access to the system, he corresponded from an email address that was almost identical to the address of a really existing IT company. He spent the stolen money by betting at a bookmaker office.

Currently, the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft” has been completed. The criminal case has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.