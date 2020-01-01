Officers of the FSB of Russia Department for the Stavropol Territory, together with operatives of the ES&CC Division of Police for the Kursky District, suppressed the illegal activity of a local resident.

As a result of the set of measures organized, officers of the two law enforcement agencies established that the man, as a private person, organized illegal entrepreneurial activities at the gas and gasoline station to sell liquefied hydrocarbon gas through refueling vehicles.

It was established that the citizen operated a particularly dangerous explosive and fire hazardous facility without a corresponding license.

As a result, the offender managed to extract illegal profits from the sale of natural gas in the amount of about three million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kursky District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 171 of the Russian Criminal Code.