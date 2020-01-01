During a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region on suspicion of theft of expensive hardware detained three local residents aged from 21 to 22 years.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that on April 22 of the current year, suspects in a car drove up to the warehouse located on the Dimitrov Street. The offenders bent the metal sheet of the fence, entered the territory, then cut the locks on the doors with a bolt cutter and tried to steal computer video cards worth in total about 2 million rubles. During the attempt to commit the crime, an alarm switched on in the warehouse, but the suspects managed to escape.

It was also established that on November 8, 2019, the suspects committed a similar theft in the territory of this warehouse. The offenders stole 41 video cards worth in total 2,805,620 rubles.

Police officers detained the suspects in the regional center, part of the stolen property was seized.

In the police division, the detainees confessed and explained that they had sold video cards through websites on the Internet.

Based on the circumstances of the theft, the crime investigation division for the Levoberezhny District of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh, instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.