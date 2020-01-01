As a result of operational-search measures, police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Noginskoye” in the forest zone of the Urban District of Bogorodsky detained a previously convicted 39-year-old resident of the city of Smolensk, suspected of illegal possession of drugs.

As a result of a personal search, police officers found in the woman’s backpack and seized a bundle made of a polymer material with a crystalline substance inside.

According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized powder was a psychotropic substance - methylephedrone with a total mass of more than 500 grams.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Noginskoye” initiated a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the offender.