As a result of operational-search measures, police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Noginskoye” in the forest zone of the Urban District of Bogorodsky detained a previously convicted 39-year-old resident of the city of Smolensk, suspected of illegal possession of drugs.
As a result of a personal search, police officers found in the woman’s backpack and seized a bundle made of a polymer material with a crystalline substance inside.
According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized powder was a psychotropic substance - methylephedrone with a total mass of more than 500 grams.
The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Noginskoye” initiated a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.
Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the offender.
