An employee of an organization servicing telephone towers contacted the duty-unit of Police Division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don (Oktyabrsky District) and reported that four batteries worth more than 45 thousand rubles were missing from the base station’s heating cabinet.

During the operational activities criminal investigators identified and detained a 48-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don. As the investigators found out, the offender, using a crowbar, broke open a metal box located under the tower and stole four batteries from there, and then sold the stolen metal to the scrap metal collection point.

During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was involved in four similar episodes of the unlawful activity. The total damage to the organization exceeded 226 thousand rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.