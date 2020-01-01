“Officers of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, together with specialists from the Rosselkhoznadzor and the All-Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, identified a workshop in which aquatic biological resources were illegally processed for further sale.

According to investigators, a local resident purchased fish from regular suppliers, including fish obtained by poaching during the period of a ban on its catch. Then the fish was frizzled, smoked, or dried in unsanitary conditions in the industrial premises owned by the offender, in the Kirovsky District of the city of Volgograd. Finished products were sold in bulk through retail outlets.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. During searches conducted at the enterprise, as well as in 17 stores, 26 tons of freshly frozen fish and three tons of fish products were seized.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the workshop owner. The applied to him preventive measure is an obligation to appear at the Police. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.