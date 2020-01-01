“In the city of Komsomolsk, Ivanovo Region, while on their patrol route, traffic police officers, Lieutenants of the Police Pavel Bizyaev and Sergey Kovrigin, noticed smoke over an apartment building on Zaitsev Street. Fames were visible in the window of the second floor. Reporting the fire to emergency services, the police officers immediately went to the scene.

On the third floor, they saw a woman with a child who were asking for help. The center of fire was directly below them, and the tenants could not leave the apartment. Any delay was impossible:

While officers of the Ministry for Emergency Situations in specialized outfit and respiratory protective equipment made their way to the citizens' apartments through a smoky staircase, the police put a ladder to the wall of the house. Sergei Kovrigin climbed up to the third floor window and, picking up the five-year-old girl in his arms, carefully went downstairs. Pavel Bizyaev helped the child’s mother get out of the apartment. Thanks to competent, timely and selfless actions of the traffic inspectors, the rescued were not injured,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.