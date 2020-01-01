“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with colleagues from the Moskovsky District, detained three active members of a group suspected of fraud against pensioners.

According to investigators, the offenders acquired a database with personal data of residents of St. Petersburg in one of the markets. They called elderly people and introduced themselves as their relatives. Referring to various difficult life situations, the suspects asked to borrow money in the range of 100-150 thousand rubles. When gullible citizens agreed, a courier came to them and took the money. According to preliminary data, the damage caused to residents of St. Petersburg exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Nine criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.