Inspectors of the 16th battalion of the 2nd regiment of the traffic police (southern) of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with the police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Kashira detained a 29-year-old resident of the Urban District of Naro-Fominsk, suspected of selling drugs.

On the 111 km of the M-4 Don highway the police stopped a taxi car. During the personal search of the passenger, a bundle with a powdery substance was found in his jacket. During a further inspection of the car, law enforcement officers found and confiscated a bundle of the same substance from the pocket at the back of the front passenger seat. According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic - heroin with a total mass of about 250 grams.

The detainee explained that he was transporting drugs for the purpose of further marketing through a cache in the city of Lipetsk.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.