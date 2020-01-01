Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Lysvensky Urban District of the Perm Territory completed the investigation into a criminal case against a 45-year-old man who is accused of illegal hunting with causing a serious damage.

During the inquiry, it was established that at the beginning of February of the current year, a huntsman of the Komarikhinskoye hunting farm, who had discovered remains of an elk in the forest near the village of Chukbash, turned to the police duty unit.

During operational activities, the police established the identity of the citizen involved in the commission of the crime. A local resident, carrying a registered 16-caliber smooth-bore rifle, but without a permit to hunt a wild animal, shot one male elk and then butchered the carcass.

As a result of illegal actions, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Forestry and Ecology of the Perm Territory suffered a damage totaling 240 thousand rubles. The Defendant pleaded guilty and indemnified the damage in full.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.