Officers of the immigration control division of the Administration for Migration Issues of the Center for Combating Extremism of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” in collaboration with the Federal Security Service department in the region carried out verification measures to reveal and suppress violations of migration legislation.

As a result, law enforcement officers revealed the fact of a fictitious registration of 970 citizens from neighboring countries at the place of stay in one of the hostels located on the Rabochego Shtaba street of the regional center. According to investigators, the 40-year-old hotel owner, for a fee, assisted in the registration of labor migrants by providing false information about their place of residence. In fact, foreigners did not live at the above address.

During the search, the police found and seized copies of passports, migration cards of foreign citizens, accounting documents.

At present, a criminal case has been instituted against the hostel owner on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.