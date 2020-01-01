“Traffic police officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained a drunk driver suspected of forging documents.

In the metropolitan district of Otradnoye, traffic inspectors stopped a car of one of the taxi aggregators, the driver of which created an emergency on the road when driving. At the wheel there was a man who, outwardly, was intoxicated.

In response to demands to get out of the car, the citizen behaved aggressively and began to publicly insult the police. Later, the results of a medical examination confirmed that he had been in a state of alcoholic intoxication. In addition, it turned out that the man had shown a fake driver's license to the police.

A protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up against the driver under Article 12.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Butyrsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigation Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses under Article 319 and Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code.