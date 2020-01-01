“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia and Rosfinmonitoring suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of organizing prostitution.

Investigators found that the offenders posted ads on the Internet about the provision of sexual services for a monetary reward, attaching to them photographs of girls. The callers at the indicated phone number were given the addresses of the premises where they would be provided with sex services.

Based on this fact the Administration for the Organization of Inquiry of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 241 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, eight suspects were detained: the alleged organizer and his assistants.

During searches of the places of residence of the detainees, notebooks and pads with notes, dozens of mobile phones, laptops and money of evidentiary value in the criminal case were found.

Currently, the alleged organizer of the illicit activities has been detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of other suspects a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and behave properly,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.