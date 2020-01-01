“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Sharypovsky” of the Krasnoyarsk Territory detained a drunk driver suspected of violating the Rules of the Road of the Russian Federation, who, through negligence, caused serious harm to human health.

In the village of Goryachegorsk, a two-year-old boy, together with his brothers, walked along the side of the road to his mother, who was standing nearby. According to preliminary information, a passing passenger car turned off the roadway at high speed and hit the young child.

Without slowing down, the offender tried to flee. However, after driving about a kilometer, the car caught fire. Eyewitnesses helped the man get out of the burning vehicle.

Arriving at the site traffic police officers noticed obvious signs of intoxication in the suspect. Later, the results of a medical examination confirmed that he was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. In addition, it turned out that the man had never received a driver's license, and had taken the vehicle from his friend in a neighboring village.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital, where he was given the necessary medical assistance.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Sharypovsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 264 of the RF Criminal Code.

As regards the driver, six protocols on administrative offenses were made on offenses stipulated by part 1 of Article 12.3, part 1 of Article 12.5, Article 12.6, part 3 of Article 12.8, part 2 of Article 12.27 and part 2 of Article 12.37 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.