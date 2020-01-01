A police division in Simferopol received a statement from the director of one of the financial institutions about the revealed fact of document forgery.

According to available data, a 23-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Simferopolsky District, when drawing up a consumer loan agreement, submitted to the bank an income statement with signs of forgery, as a result of which he illegally acquired funds of the institution in the amount of 100 thousand rubles. Subsequently, the citizen did not fulfill his obligations to repay the loan.

During the operational-search activities, criminal investigation officers detained the suspect.

The young man confessed to the crime. According to him, he had really forged the certificate, because he wanted very much to buy a car.

The inquiry division of police division No. 3 “Tsentralny” of the MIA of Russia Administration for Simferopol opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The sanction of this article provides for a penalty ranging from a fine of up to eighty thousand rubles or an amount of the wage or other income of the convicted person for a period from three to six months and to arrest for a term of up to six months.

The preventive measure selected for the suspect was a subscription on his own recognizance.