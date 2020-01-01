Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region detained members of an organized group suspected of committing a theft.

It was established that in the Pushkinsky District the offenders made an unauthorized tapping into the oil product pipeline and stole about 17 tons of aviation kerosene worth about 800 thousand rubles.

On this fact criminal investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Pushkinskoye” initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”).

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers established and, with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained suspects of committing the unlawful act at their places of residence. They turned to be the 32-year-old organizer and two members of the group aged 26 and 30.

House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the offenders.

Currently the police take further steps aimed at establishing other episodes of the detainees' criminal activities.