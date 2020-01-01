“Officers of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption units of the Internal Affairs Administrations for the Northern and Southern administrative districts of the capital suppressed a series of frauds in the area of medical services.

An elderly man living in one of the regions of Russia turned to the police. He said that he had fallen seriously ill and found on the Internet a site that offered quick and high-quality treatment. The pensioner called the specified number, and he was promised an operation for 350 thousand rubles. Arriving at the hospital, he met with the so-called coordinator and, having paid him the required amount, got hospitalized. However, subsequently his operation did not take place and the funds were not returned. Similar statements came from a number of other citizens.

The investigators found that the offenders promised cancer patients paid treatment in leading Moscow clinics. After that, they illegally received from each of them from 300 thousand to one and a half million rubles. In fact, the patients were treated on a general basis under compulsory health insurance. According to the preliminary data, the damage exceeded 10 million rubles.

The accomplices acted on behalf of companies with catchy names. To attract customers, they used several sites on which information was posted on assistance in hospitalization in any hospitals in Moscow. Employees of the call center conducted telephone conversations with patients, and the coordinators interacted directly with medical organizations.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspects. At their residence addresses searches were carried out, during which the accounting documents, seals and stamps of organizations, computer equipment, electronic storage media, a payment terminal and communication equipment of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

With respect to two suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. Another four defendants, including the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme, were detained in accordance with Art. 91 of the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

Deputy Director of Medical Research Oncology Center named after N.N. Blokhin - the chief doctor of clinical institute Igor Doroshev thanked the Moscow police for the detention of the offenders who illegally collected funds from patients allegedly for providing intermediary services. He emphasized: “The path to our center can only be official”.