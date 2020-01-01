Investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region charged a 39-year-old citizen with a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A criminal case was instituted in early April of this year after an unknown man committed the theft of more than twenty million rubles from two ATMs installed in shopping centers in Penza.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region began searching for suspects by watching a video from a surveillance camera. The video-recording showed a gray-haired elderly man in the uniform of a collector approaching the ATMs in the daytime. Using a special key, he removed cassettes with money and calmly left.

During the operational-search activities the Police identified the suspect and detained him. His appearance was clearly different from that of the person recorded by the camera. This mismatch was cleared up after a search of the defendant’s place of residence. A latex mask with the appearance of an elderly man was found in the apartment. In the same room there was a uniform and accessories of a cash collection officer, as well as special equipment for opening ATMs. The Police found the stolen funds in a cache.

It was established that the detainee had been previously involved in the maintenance of payment terminals and ATMs and knew them well. The offender prepared for the crime in advance. He bought the mask in an on-line store, and sewed the bag of the size of the ATM cassettes with his own hands. For the sake of conspiracy, when traveling in his personal car, the defendant installed fake state registration plates on the vehicle.

At present, the defendant’s involvement in similar crimes is being checked,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.