During raids within the frame of the “Putina” operational preventive measure in the Anapsky District, Anapa’s transport police and officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Southern Federal District detained a poacher for illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources.

A 60-year-old local resident in the Black Sea near the village of Bolshoy Utrish, in the prohibited area of Anapskaya Banka (Anapa Shoal), was engaged in fishing using a small boat with an outboard motor, using a single-wall net of about 700 meters in length. At the time of detention, the poacher caught 46 specimens of the Black Sea flounder “Kalkan”, weighing over 200 kg.

The aquatic biological resources of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 300 thousand rubles. The poaching net with the fishing drum and the catch were seized, the vessel was transferred for safekeeping.

The Inquiry unit of the Anapa Linear Division on Transport of the MIA of Russia prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources”.