It was established that four residents of the regional capital secretly penetrated the protected areas of the warehouses of a number of organizations, where they dismantled communication equipment stored. The offenders acted as a group of persons by prior agreement. The accomplices were interested in details containing gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

Subsequently, the defendants sold the stolen electronic boards to specialized metal scrap collection points, and spent the proceeds on personal needs.

Thus, in July 2018, the 34-year-old offender and his 42-year-old accomplice penetrated at night the organization’s warehouse through an opening in the fence, broke into one of the sections, from where 15 blocks with various details were taken out. All of them contained precious metals. The injured party estimated the damage as about 1 million 300 thousand rubles.

During the investigation of the criminal case, it was found that in August 2015, the 37-year-old defendant, along with two accomplices, born in 1985 and 1987, having bent off a loose metal sheet, entered the box, where specialized communication vehicles were installed. There the accomplices stole blocks from radio stations for a total of about 300 thousand rubles. The defendants sold the component for 60 thousand rubles to a metal scrap collection point.

The accomplices were detained by criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk. Three defendants were previously prosecuted for various property crimes: theft, robbery and deliberate destruction of another person's property.

The involvement of the offenders in three unlawful episodes with a total damage of about 2 million 700 thousand rubles was established.

During the investigation, they confessed and surrendered. With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During the investigation, a set of specialized examinations was appointed, about 30 witnesses were interviewed, and a series of confrontations were held.

Currently, the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 3 and part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft” has been completed. The criminal case with the approved indictment has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits. The sanction for committing this crime presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.