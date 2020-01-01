The GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan has completed an investigation into the criminal case against two residents of Kazan, accused of committing a series of frauds totaling about 45 million rubles.

The 37-year-old director of a limited liability company specializing in milk trading and the 41-year-old director of a company selling dairy products are being prosecuted.

During the investigation, it was established that the defendants, on the pretext of investing in the development of the commercial activities of their organizations, got hold of the money of 8 people, receiving from each of them from 400 thousand to 6.6 million rubles. The total damage amounted to about 33 million 200 thousand rubles.

In addition, between November 2017 and March 2018, about 36.5 thousand liters of milk worth about 900 thousand rubles were stolen by the defendants under the pretext of acquiring the products of a Bashkir enterprise for the wholesale supply of agricultural raw materials and semi-finished products. Similarly, about 70 thousand liters of milk worth 1 million 360 thousand rubles were stolen from the Kazan dairy company, 143.5 thousand kilograms of milk worth a total of 2 million 600 thousand rubles from the Tatarstan production and trading company, and food products worth about 6 million 900 thousand rubles - from a large Chuvash dairy plant.

In respect of the director of the enterprise, a preventive measure in the form of house arrest was chosen, the head of the dairy company is currently serving a sentence for previously committed fraud: On March 7, 2019, the Moskovsky District Court of Kazan sentenced him to 3 years 10 months in prison.

At the moment, the preliminary investigation in the criminal case is over, all materials have been transferred to the Vakhitovsky District Court of Kazan.