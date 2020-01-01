The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk received a statement from a local resident about the intentional damage to his foreign-made car, committed by arson in the village of Nakhabino. The total damage amounted to more than 640 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers, on suspicion of committing the crime, identified and detained a local resident aged 34.

Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Deliberate destruction or damage to property”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.