The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk received a statement from a local resident about the intentional damage to his foreign-made car, committed by arson in the village of Nakhabino. The total damage amounted to more than 640 thousand rubles.
As a result of operational-search measures, police officers, on suspicion of committing the crime, identified and detained a local resident aged 34.
Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Deliberate destruction or damage to property”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.
With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.