“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, with the participation of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, detained a previously convicted local resident suspected of illegal possession of firearms, their components and ammunition.

According to investigators, the offender was engaged in excavations in the Kaliningrad region in the areas of combats of the Great Patriotic War. The ammunition found by the man was stored in his garage boxes located in Kaliningrad.

During the searches there were found the components of firearms and bayonet-knives, more than 3 thousand rounds of various calibers, as well as an object structurally similar to a revolver.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District of the city of Kaliningrad initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken by police officers to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.