“Information was received by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region that a 29-year-old Rostovite had acquired a large batch of drugs and stored them in his garage for the purpose of subsequent marketing.

In the course of the operational-search activities, police officers with the power support by fighters of the special unit “Grom” detained a young man in the Startovaya Street of Rostov-on-Don.

In the garage box belonging to the suspect, the police found and sent for investigation several plastic bundles with crystalline substance. The examination confirmed that the seized substance was a synthetic drug weighing more than 23 kilograms.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken to identify the source of the synthetic drugs purchase by the young man, as well as to identify other persons involved in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.