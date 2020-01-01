“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Altai as a result of operational-search measures in the city of Gorno-Altaysk revealed a fact of illegal production and marketing of alcohol products.

It was established that in the workshop of one of the limited liability companies, in addition to drinking water and soft drinks, the production of which was licensed, low-alcohol aerated cocktails of various brands were also made. Then they were poured in kegs and delivered to retail outlets selling alcohol.

Police inspected the workshop together with specialists from the Interregional Department of the Federal Service for Alcohol Control (Rosalkogolregulirovanie) in the Siberian Federal District.

Technological equipment used for the manufacture of alcohol-containing drinks, more than 150 liters of ethyl alcohol, flavoring additives, labels, as well as 60 liters of finished products were found and seized at the enterprise.

The Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Altai initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.