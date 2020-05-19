A previously convicted resident of the city of Nizhny Novgorod was found guilty of large-scale fraud and deliberate destruction through arson of other people's property with causing a significant damage.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), together with the operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Megino-Kangalassky District, as a result of operational-search measures, established the whereabouts of the suspect. Yakutian criminal investigation officers were immediately sent to the city of Nizhny Novgorod. The wanted person was detained and delivered to the city of Yakutsk.

It was established that the 34-year-old defendant, engaged in cargo transportation, knowing that a resident of the Megino-Kangalassky District was willing to buy a truck, had decided to steal his money by deception. During the mail exchange through a messenger, the offender sent a photograph of the vehicle and convinced the victim that he would help him in purchasing the vehicle outside the region, promising to personally drive it to the buyer. The man, agreeing with the proposal, transferred an advance payment for the vehicle in the amount of 300,000 rubles to the offender's account. After receiving the money, the intermediary stopped getting in touch.

He turned out to be involved as well in the deliberate destruction of other people's property by arson, causing a significant damage. In January of this year, a video was posted on social networks that recorded a VOLVO heavy truck burning on the federal highway Lena. Police officers identified the vehicle owner living in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, who told police that the driver was transporting a large batch of eggs for sale. The owner learned about the whereabouts of his truck from the police, as the driver had turned off the satellite navigation system.

The defendant admitted that he sold the eggs before entering the territory of the republic. To hide the traces of the theft of the transported cargo - 950 boxes of chicken eggs sold by him in the Khabarovsk Territory, he planned to set fire to the truck and purchased air tickets to Nizhny Novgorod in advance. Having set fire to the truck, the offender fled the scene in a passing car. As a result of his illegal actions the victim suffered a damage of over 4 million rubles.

Having considered the case the court sentenced the man to 4 years of imprisonment in a penal colony of strict regime.