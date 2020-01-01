When carrying out a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the organized crime division of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region, with the power support of the SOBR of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of organizing and conducting gambling using gaming equipment outside the gambling zone.

Law enforcement authorities found that the organizers, to ensure the secrecy of the illegal business, often changed the addresses of the premises in which the gambling was organized. The last location where a clandestine game room functioned was one of the private houses on Zelenaya Street in the Kirovsky District of Saratov. The police seized eight slot machines from the scene.

On this fact, the Investigation Division for the Kirovsky District of the city of Saratov of the IC of Russia Administration for the Saratov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the police are conducting further activities aimed at locating and detaining the organizers of the illegal gambling activities.