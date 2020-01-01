The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky District received a statement from a representative of a construction company stating that unknown persons had stolen tools from the premises intended for storing construction equipment in Vidnoye. The total amount of the damage exceeded 600 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified and detained two men aged 34 on suspicion of committing the crime.

Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Placement to custody was selected by the Vidnovsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.