Transport police carry out regular raid activities aimed at countering the illegal trafficking of biological resources and suppressing all types of poaching.

So, officers of the Mogochinsky Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, during operational preventive activities on the banks of the Shilka River, detained two Transbaikalia residents who illegally extracted aquatic biological resources using electric current and a net in spawning places.

More than 90 fishes of such species as grayling, gudgeon, chebak, guba-horse, taimen, lenok were seized from the detainees by the transport police.

As a result of illegal actions, the poachers caused a material damage to the aquatic resources of the Russian Federation in the amount of more than 320 thousand rubles.

Currently, the investigators of the Mogochinsky Linear Division have instituted criminal proceedings against the defendants on the grounds of the corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources using electric current in spawning places by a group of people by prior conspiracy with causing especially large damage”.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term from two to five years.