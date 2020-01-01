“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Volzhsky District completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated on the grounds of an offense under Articles 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to investigators, a previously convicted female-resident of the city of Samara used various tricks to mislead citizens and steal their money.

The attacker informed one of the victims that she was a qualified gynecologist, and for a long time monitored the pregnancy of the gullible woman, making private visits to her home. To others, she introduced herself as an employee of a large construction company and sold them non-existent apartments. To some of the victims, the offender promised to document the ownership of official housing with a subsequent exchange for a better living space. The damage caused to 68 residents of the Samara Region exceeded 11 million rubles.

The illegal activity was suppressed by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Volzhsky District, in cooperation with colleagues from the FSB of Russia.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Volzhsky District Court of the Samara Region for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.