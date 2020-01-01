“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two local residents accused of a series of thefts.

According to investigators, the offenders specialized in stealing money from ATMs installed in shops and post offices in the Chelyabinsk and Kurgan regions. Having experience of work with radio equipment, they turned off the alarm, and then, using special devices and tools, penetrated the premises and cracked ATMs. Illegal acts were committed at night, when there were no personnel at the facilities. The total damage exceeded 12 million rubles.

The accomplices were detained by operatives at the attempt to crack an ATM located in one of the food stores in the city of Chelyabinsk.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on all the facts on the grounds of crimes provided for in Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding. During the preliminary investigation, 24 episodes of the defendants’ illegal activities were identified. The property of the suspects worth over 6.5 million rubles was arrested.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Kalininsky District Court of the city of Chelyabinsk for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.