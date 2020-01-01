“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a man on suspicion of theft of funds intended for the purchase of medical masks.

According to available information, the offender on behalf of a legal entity entered into an agreement with one of the metropolitan organizations to sell 12 million medical masks worth over 223 million rubles. The suspect promised to fulfill the order within three days, subject to a 100% prepayment. The customer transferred the funds, but did not receive the medical masks within the period indicated.

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which was subsequently transferred to the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow.

As a result of the operational-search activities the police detained the suspect in the Moscow Region. Currently, the man is suspected of committing a similar crime in another region and is already under house arrest.

During the search, the police found and seized seals, laptops, mobile phones, cash and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.