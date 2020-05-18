The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a 46-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory accused of attempted theft committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale.

Law enforcement authorities found that the offender developed a plan to steal money from customers of banks in the United States of America and the Republic of Korea. To this end, the defendant created and headed a criminal group, which included six residents of Astrakhan and one Rostovite aged from 27 to 54. For each of them, the leader clearly defined his role.

In May 2016, the offenders made duplicates of other people's plastic cards using a decoder to record information on the magnetic strip and electronic databases purchased on the Internet. Money from them had to be transferred to a specially allocated account using a POS-terminal under the guise of paying for purchases in a shoe store.

The offenders took conspiracy measures and even rented an office to simulate entrepreneurial activities and create the appearance of the legitimacy of the funds received. They intended to steal half a million US dollars, but could bring their crime to completion. But at the same time managed to carry out 29 financial transactions with insignificant amounts. Those were “test” transfers made to test the operation of the scheme.

The illegal activity was suppressed by the officers of the regional FSB Department in cooperation with operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region. During the detention, the defendants in their apartment tried to get rid of the equipment and cards by throwing them out of the third floor window.

Seven members of the organized group were sentenced to 4 years in prison to be served in a penal colony and a colony-settlement, and its leader was hiding from law enforcement agencies for a long time. On April 18, he was detained in Rostov-on-Don and taken to Astrakhan.

The criminal case against the man with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.