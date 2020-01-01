The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against a former head of a commercial organizations of the fuel and energy complex of the Novosibirsk Region, accused of abuse of authority.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that between August 2014 and July 2017, on the instructions of the Director General of a joint-stock company of the fuel and energy sector, a resident of Novosibirsk, born in 1953, tourist vouchers for herself and top managers for a total amount of about 4,830,000 rubles were paid for on account of the organization’s budget. The indicated funds were intended for training joint-stock company employees with the aim of advancing their qualifications. Thus, the Director General, having abused her powers, caused significant harm to the legitimate interests of the organization she headed.

The mentioned fact was established by ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region.

The head of the joint-stock company was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 201 of the Russian Criminal Code “Abuse of Authority”.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to court for consideration.