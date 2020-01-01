Investigators of the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory proved the involvement of four members of an organized group in a series of thefts of property from wealthy men in a state of intoxication.

During the investigation, it was established that a 23-year-old resident of the city of Khabarovsk, previously convicted for brigandage, initiated the creation of the organized group.

The defendant invented an illegal scheme and distributed roles among its participants The accomplices were looking for intoxicated men in the entertainment facilities of the city and offered to drive them home in their car while continuing to drink alcohol. At the moment when the victims lost their vigilance and control over the situation as a result of intoxication, the group members committed thefts.

In addition, two men who were at night at a bust stop also in a state of extreme intoxication became victims of the defendants. The offenders stole wallets with cash from the pockets of men and, using the on-line banking service, transferred about 500 thousand rubles from the victims’ phone to a bank card issued to a third party.

The members of the organized group spent the money received from the sale of the stolen laptop, outerwear and other valuable property for their own needs.

The total material damage to the four victims amounted to about 800 thousand rubles.

Currently, members of the group are found guilty of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. The organizer of the group was sentenced by court to imprisonment for a term of five years with serving the sentence in a maximum security colony, one participant - to four years and eight months with serving the sentence in a maximum security colony and the second participant - to two years (suspended).