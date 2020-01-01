As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption exposed the chief accountant of a state institution providing crop production services in misappropriating the organization’s funds.

During a documentary audit of the financial and economic activities of the organization, the police established that a woman born in 1953, from 2008 held the position of chief economist, and in 2017 she temporarily acted as chief accountant, without being relieved from her main duties.

In the period from July 2017 to December 2018, using her official position, in the absence of an appropriate agreement to establish additional payments for the increased volume of work, she introduced deliberately false information on the calculation of wages into the settlement and payment statements, as a result of which, she unreasonably accrued remuneration payments. For the year, the chief accountant of a budgetary institution “rewarded” herself with an amount of over 200 thousand rubles.

Based on the verification and operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”.

Currently the operatives implement measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the committed crime. The criminal investigation continues.