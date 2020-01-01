“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Mytishchi Urban District, detained two residents of the Kemerovo Region suspected of illegal production of synthetic drugs.

It was established that in order to carry out illegal activities, the offenders rented a house in the village of Abbakumovo, Moscow Region. They purchased special equipment, chemicals, and equipped a laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs in a garage.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Mytischinskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During the searches, 130 cans with reagents intended for the manufacture of drugs were found. The police also seized 13 plastic bags and 8 sacks with a powdery substance, which, according to the results of the study, was recognized as mephedrone with a total weight of more than 13.7 kilograms.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.