“The director of one of the city’s medical organizations brought a samovar to the duty-unit of police division No. 11 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye”. He told the police that he was a victim of fraud.

Shortly before that, two strangers in builders’ overalls visited him and offered to buy antique items. Allegedly, during the excavation work, they discovered a treasure - a samovar filled with coins of the Tsarist period, cutlery and jewelry. There was also a brass cross in it. The guests illustrated their story with photos from the place of discovery, taken with a mobile phone. The applicant believed that the found objects had historical and cultural value, and purchased them for 710 thousand rubles.

When the strangers left, the man went to an antique store to find out the true price of the treasure. The appraiser after examining the contents of the samovar said that the items he had purchased were a sham.

Investigators of the Investigation Division No. 11 of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During search operations, the police identified one of the suspects, detained him in the city of Chelyabinsk and brought him to the city of Krasnoyarsk. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, steps are being taken to identify and detain the second suspect,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.