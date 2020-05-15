Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Shushensky” suppressed the illegal logging of forest plantations in the Ermakovsky District.

In the course of operational-search activities, the police established that a team led by a man born in 1961, being in block 6 of section 23 of the Verkhneusinsky District Forestry, illegally cut 97 larch trees. The amount of the damage from the illegal activities exceeded 1 million rubles.

The police managed to solve the crime as a result of the joint actions of police officers and forestry workers who regularly carry out joint raid actions in order to timely detect facts of illegal logging and to find at the crime scene the perpetrators, motor vehicles and illegally cut wood.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against a 59-year-old resident of Minusinsk on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest stands”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. In addition, investigators are resolving the issue of seizing property to compensate for the damage caused.