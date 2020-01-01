Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Novokuznetsk completed the investigation of a criminal case, initiated against a 30-year-old local resident. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”.

The owner of a network of travel agencies contacted the police. She said that a manager of one of the tourism offices stole money received from clients. Police officers conducted a check, during which this information was confirmed.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that the defendant accepted money from clients, but subsequently introduced deliberately false information into the computer program. With full payment for the tours, the figurine indicated only a partial transfer of money by the customers. She stole the difference between the amounts and spent it at her discretion. In the period from July to October 2019, the employee of the travel agency committed 20 appropriations totaling more than 1,000,000 rubles.

The owner of the network of travel agencies fired the employee of the company and fulfilled all obligations to customers, as a result, none of them suffered.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the court. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.