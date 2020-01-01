Investigators of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a female resident of the regional center, born in 1962. She was charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 1 of Article 173.1 of the Russian Criminal Code and part 1 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the woman created a number of organizations registered to dummies and opened bank accounts. All constituent documents of firms, powers of attorney, and seals were kept by her. The woman residing in the Amur Region received request to cash out money from individual entrepreneurs, heads of organizations from various constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

A criminal case was instituted based on the materials of the Federal Security Service of Russia Department in the Amur Region.

The actual complexity of the investigation of the criminal case was a result of the high level of conspiracy in the criminal activity, the creation by the defendant of a complex scheme of actions aimed at cashing money through controlled legal entities. A large volume of investigative actions and operational-search measures was carried out. As a result of the work, sufficient evidence of the guilt of the suspect was collected.

From April 2015 to October 2018, as a result of carrying out illegal banking activities, this citizen generated personal income in the amount of more than 7 million 700 thousand rubles.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case has been completed and it has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.