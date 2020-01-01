Today, the departmental draft order “On amending the Instruction on the organization of activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and its territorial bodies when considering applications on Issues of citizenship and the adoption of decisions thereon and the Form of conclusion on the application for changing citizenship under a standard procedure, approved by Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated September 16, 2019 No. 623” (hereinafter - the draft order of the MIA of Russia) has been posted on the Federal Portal of Draft Regulatory Legal Acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/).

The draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has been prepared in order to implement the provisions of the Federal Law of April 24, 2020 No. 134-FZ “On amending the Federal Law “On citizenship of the Russian Federation” in terms of simplifying the procedure for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons”, which, inter alia, provides for the cancellation of the requirement to renounce their other citizenship for all categories of applicants for Russian citizenship, including persons recognized as native speakers of the Russian language.

In this connection, appropriate changes are made to the forms of conclusions/decisions on issues of citizenship of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposes to clarify the procedure for organizing the work of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration upon receipt of materials from the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on canceling the decision on admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation and to adjust the form for notifying the applicant of the decision made on his application.