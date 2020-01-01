“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a local resident suspected of selling counterfeit banknotes.

According to available information, the offender repeatedly acquired counterfeit banknotes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation through secret caches in another region for the purpose of further sale in the Kostroma Region.

During a test purchase, the police purchased from the man 80 fake banknotes with a face value of 5 thousand rubles each. The suspect left fakes in a cell in the storage room of a shopping center in the city of Kostroma. Then, at a personal meeting, he took 100 thousand rubles from the operatives as payment, handed over the key and informed about the location of the goods, after which he was detained.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During a search in the garage and at the place of residence of the detainee, another 62 counterfeit five thousand ruble banknotes of the Bank of Russia were found and seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.