“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control together with colleagues from the Penza Region suppressed the activities of an interregional group whose participants were suspected of drug trafficking.

According to investigators, two offenders - residents of Saratov - drove in a rented car from the capital to the city of Penza with a batch of drugs. On their way in the course of the day, they managed to place the prohibited substances in five caches in different cities of Russia. Having reported their coordinates to an operator-accomplice, they received a reward to a bank card in the form of bitcoins.

As a result of operational-search measures, the rented foreign car was stopped by police on the Nizhny Novgorod - Saratov highway. During a vehicle inspection, a sports bag with two kilograms of synthetic substance was found in the back seat. During searches of the place of residence of the detainees, another 2.5 kilograms were seized. According to the expert’s opinion, the seized substance was a narcotic drug of synthetic origin - N-methylephedrone.

In the course of further work, police officers went on the trail of the remaining members of the group. It turned out that they illegally distributed wholesale batches of drugs from 20 grams to several kilograms in a non-contact manner in more than ten regions of the Russian Federation. Communication between accomplices was carried out using an instant messenger. To transport prohibited substances, they used cars with specially equipped camouflaged hiding places.

In addition, investigators discovered a drug laboratory equipped in a cottage in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region. During the search, more than one and a half tons of reagents, laboratory equipment and more than 10 kilograms of narcotic drugs, including a highly concentrated reagent used as the basis for the manufacture of designer drugs, were seized in the premises.

Police officers detained 10 suspects: the alleged organizers of the laboratory, cache-makers, interregional couriers and administrators of on-line stores through which drugs were sold.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.