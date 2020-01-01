During the preliminary investigation it was established that the defendant had been working as a system administrator in one of the companies of the regional center. His functional responsibilities included full maintenance of the organization’s computer base, software installation, and system support. The offender on one of the sites of a large distribution network selling digital equipment ordered expensive gadgets, laptop computers and components for a total amount of more than 700 thousand rubles. Having a password from the company’s on-line banking program, the suspect stole money from the organization’s account and paid for personal on-line purchases.

As a result of operational activities, officers of the police division No. 8 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Khabarovsk found that a 27-year-old system administrator was involved in the theft of a large amount of money from the company's settlement accounts. Last year, the man was already convicted for a theft. He sold part of the purchased goods to his acquaintance, the rest of the equipment was seized by police during the search.

The criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” was sent to a court for examination on the merits. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.