Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory blocked the channel for illicit sale of a potent substance organized by residents of Stavropol and Mikhailovsk.

In the course of processing the available operational information, the police found that three offenders in the period from January to March of the current year had purchased a potent substance, which they packaged in capsules of the same type and transparent plastic bags for subsequent sale.

To suppress the illegal activities, police officers carried out a complex of operational-search measures. The investigators detained one of the offenders “red handed”. The man was taken to the city division of internal affairs, where 11 boxes containing powdered fine-crystalline white substance were found and seized from him during a personal search.

During further operational activities, the police established the whereabouts of two more offenders and brought them to the internal affairs division.

It turned out that the men in a rented apartment in the city of Stavropol organized a laboratory for the manufacture of drugs and potent substances, which were subsequently sold in the regions of the country.

As a result of search measures at the places of temporary and permanent residence of the attackers, polymer barrels, plastic bags, as well as capsules with white substance, electronic scales, capsule shells of drugs, a household electric mixer, capsule packing machines and other material evidence were found.

The investigators also seized another 65 boxes prepared for sale.

A study conducted by the forensic center of the regional GA showed that the whole of the seized powder is a potent substance containing pregabalin, with a total weight of about 28 kilograms.

The unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol instituted criminal proceedings against the three defendants on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 3 of Article 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which will be combined into one proceeding.

At the request of the investigator, by the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of the city of Stavropol, one offender was taken into custody, and with regard to the other two the court selected a measure of restraint in the form of a recognizance not to leave and behave properly.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing, necessary procedural steps are being taken to document the illegal activities of the offenders.